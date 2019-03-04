Banuelos allowed two earned runs, walked four batters and hit a batter over 1.1 innings in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Banuelos has an 8.10 ERA through two spring outings. While spring numbers aren't as important as building innings and refining pitches, his chances of nailing down the fifth starter job are waning. A former top prospect with the Yankees, Banuelos is out of options and stands a good chance to make the team, although right-hander Ervin Santana (finger) may have the upper hand for a rotation spot. Santana has pitched only in a simulated game, so this competition will continue to play itself out.