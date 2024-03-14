White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that Kopech will begin the season in the bullpen, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Kopech finished last season in the bullpen, but the White Sox seemingly had been committed to him as a starter again heading into 2024. However, they've reversed course even after trading starter Dylan Cease. Kopech was excellent in relief back in 2021 and immediately becomes a candidate to close for the club, perhaps even the favorite for the job. It's a boost to Kopech's fantasy outlook, but even if he does close he'll be doing so for one of the worst teams in the league.