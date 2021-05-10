Kopech is being considered to start one of Friday's doubleheader games against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Used primarily has a multi-inning reliever in 2021, Kopech has started two games, including a 10-strikeout performance over five innings April 25 against the Rangers. He most recently pitched Saturday, when the right-hander allowed one run and three hits while striking out one over two innings (28 pitches).