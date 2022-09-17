Kopech was placed on the 15-day inured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech has yet to be officially ruled out for the season, per James Fegan of The Athletic, but it's certainly possible that he's done for the year. The team has no long-term concerns, but whether or not he makes it back depends in part on how his shoulder responds when he plays catch next week and in part on if the White Sox are still in the playoff hunt when he's eligible to return. Even if he does pitch again this season, it may be for just a single start. Davis Martin was recalled and could take his place in the rotation.