Kopech (knee) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and doesn't appear to have any limitations on the White Sox's first day of spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech finished the 2023 season on the injured list while recovering from a minor surgery he underwent in September to remove a cyst from his right knee, but after an estimated 6-to-8-week recovery period, the right-hander had a more normal offseason than he's experienced in recent years, as general manager Chris Getz relayed to Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com earlier this week. Despite struggling to a 5.43 ERA and 1.59 WHIP while striking out 134 batters over a career-high 129.1 innings in 2023, Kopech looks secure in the White Sox rotation heading into Opening Day due mostly to the team's lack of attractive alternatives.