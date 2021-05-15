Kopech didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander fired 40 of 65 pitches for strikes but wasn't allowed to head out for the fifth inning to try and secure his third win of the year. Kopech has been outstanding no matter what role he's been used in, posting a 1.71 ERA and 40:10 K:BB through 26.1 innings over 10 appearances (three starts).