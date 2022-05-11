High-A Winston-Salem placed Colas on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a wrist injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

According to Winston-Salem manager Lorenzo Bundy, the wrist issue had been bothering Colas since the 23-year-old last appeared in the lineup April 28. Bundy is optimistic that Colas will be ready to return early next week, so the outfielder doesn't look as though he's in danger of a long-term absence. Thus far during his first season in affiliated ball, Colas is slashing .301/.363/.479 with two home runs in 80 plate appearances.