Colas will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Wednesday's game in Cleveland, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The White Sox need reinforcements with Yoan Moncada (adductor) joining Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (adductor) on the shelf. Colas is 9-for-28 with one home run and two doubles in the early going with Charlotte and should get a decent number of reps in the outfield, at least against right-handed pitching.