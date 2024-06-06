Colas isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Colas registered his first hit in the majors this season during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, and he'll now take a seat for Thursday's series opener versus Boston. Zach DeLoach, Duke Ellis and Gavin Sheets will start across the White Sox's outfield with Luis Robert in as the DH.
