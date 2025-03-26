The White Sox designated Colas for assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Colas got a big signing bonus from the White Sox in January of 2022 after defecting from Cuba and had a nice first season in the minors, but things have trended poorly since then. The 26-year-old has hit only .223/.271/.309 in 88 games at the major-league level and will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Starting season in Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Day-to-day with sprained wrist•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Could get look at first base•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Could head back to the minors soon•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Fading into reserve role•