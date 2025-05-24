The White Sox released Colas on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Colas was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte in late March after being DFA'd by the White Sox at the conclusion of spring training. The 26-year-old has struggled in Triple-A this season, slashing .116/.224/.209 with two steals, six RBI and a 34.7 percent strikeout rate over 49 plate appearances. Colas appeared in 88 regular-season games for the White Sox between 2023 and 2024, and there may be a team out there willing to take a flier on the Cuban outfielder.
