Colas went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Friday against the Red Sox.

Colas started for the third time in five games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday -- trading off starts with Gavin Sheets in right field. Colas drove in his second and third runs of the season with a single in the fourth frame. There's not much to take away from a limited sample of 15 plate appearances since he rejoined the White Sox, though Colas has struck out only three times in that span.