The White Sox optioned Colas to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Colas was fighting for a roster spot during spring training but will shift to minor-league camp after he hit just .188 through 10 Cactus League games. The 25-year-old was the White Sox's starting right fielder to open 2023 but had a .571 OPS in 75 games, so he ended up spending much of the campaign at Triple-A.