Colas played some at first base during Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Colas has only played right field and center field since being signed by the White Sox in January of 2022, but he has extensive experience at first base from his days playing in Japan. Andrew Vaughn has first base locked down with the big club, but adding to his versatility gives Colas another avenue to at-bats. The 25-year-old is expected to begin 2024 back in the minors following a disappointing 2023 which saw him post just a .571 OPS over 75 games with the big club.