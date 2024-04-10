The White Sox recalled Colas from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

As anticipated, Colas will join the big club after the White Sox placed infielder Yoan Moncada (adductor) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. With the White Sox sitting on a 2-9 record and already trending toward fading from the playoff race with Moncada and two other key regulars in Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (adductor) on the IL, Colas could end up getting a look as an everyday player in the outfield. The 25-year-old did little to distinguish himself after making the White Sox's Opening Day roster last spring, as he slashed just .216/.257/.314 over 263 plate appearances and ultimately finished the 2023 season in the minors. Colas had posted an .875 OPS with one stolen base through his first eight games with Charlotte this season prior to receiving a promotion.