Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander has been at the Triple-A level all season but will join the White Sox for the start of the second half. Lopez has exclusively pitched as a starter since signing with Chicago in 2017 and started in all 10 of his outings this year at Triple-A, though he'll work out of the bullpen with the big-league rotation currently in good health. The 27-year-old has a 7.62 ERA over 39 Triple-A innings this season, but the White Sox are apparently hoping he'll produce better results as a reliever.
