White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision Sunday
Lopez allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings and was not on the hook for Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.
Lopez was far from efficient, requiring 100 pitches to get through his five innings, but the White Sox were just happy to have a starter keep them in a game after losing the first two of the series by a combined 20-1. Pitch efficiency hasn't been a calling card for Lopez, who's managed to tap dance around 15 walks in 24 innings this season. He's done that mainly by limiting hits -- opponents are batting .129 off him. Lopez will next take the ball Friday on the road against Kansas City.
