The White Sox selected Grossman's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The veteran outfielder signed with Chicago late in camp and will quickly join the big club after going 4-for-10 with two homers in three games at Triple-A. Grossman will take the place of Eloy Jimenez (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list.
