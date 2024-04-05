Share Video

Grossman will start in right field and bat sixth in Friday's game versus the Royals.

Grossman had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day and immediately finds himself thrown into the lineup. Most of his playing time figures to come against lefties given his career .808 OPS versus southpaws, but the 34-year-old is getting a shot Friday against righty Brady Singer.

