Grossman signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Grossman was unable to land a contract throughout the offseason but will join Chicago in the final stages of spring training. The veteran outfielder played in 115 games for the Rangers last season and had a .238/.340/.394 slash line with 10 home runs. He'll likely begin the campaign with Triple-A Charlotte before potentially getting a look with the big club.