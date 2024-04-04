White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that Grossman may join the MLB roster within the next week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grossman has been on fire to start the season at Triple-A Charlotte. going 3-for-7 with two home runs and five RBI across Charlotte's first two games. There's no telling exactly when the 34-year-old will join the active roster, but Getz lauded Grossman as being an accomplished hitter in the majors and emphasized his ability to play multiple outfield positions, so a move could come sooner rather than later.