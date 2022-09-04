Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-0 win over the Twins.

Gonzalez went deep in the fourth inning to stretch Chicago's lead to 7-0. It was his first big-league homer in his 21st game, and he also doubled his RBI output for the year to six. The 25-year-old infielder has added a .317/.341/.439 slash line through 11 contests this season, but he could be at risk of losing playing time once Yoan Moncada (hamstring) returns, which is likely to happen early next week.