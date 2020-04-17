Cishek is working out at home, using a mound he ordered, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cishek is also wearing a Motus sleeve, a device designed to monitor the workload of his arm. Like most pitchers during the delay in MLB, Cishek is trying to keep his arm in shape, but he will need a ramp up when baseball eventually begins. "I'm trying to keep it at a certain level so I can maintain. That way when spring training comes around, I'm not getting crushed. I think once things ramp up, I'm going to definitely start linking up with catchers and throwing off the mound." He will be the right-handed component of the setup crew, along with lefty Aaron Bummer, who will be the bridge to closer Alex Colome.