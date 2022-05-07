Velasquez (2-2) gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings Friday against the Red Sox. He picked up the win.

He didn't miss many bats in this one, but Velasquez cut his season ERA to 3.97 and still has a respectable 21 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. Lance Lynn (knee) is still at least a couple weeks away from returning, so Velasquez's spot in the rotation should be secure in the short term. He tentatively lines up to face Cleveland next week.