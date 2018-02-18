White Sox's Willy Garcia: Battling sore wrist
Garcia hasn't participated in batting practice due to wrist soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Garcia is wearing a brace on his left wrist and has been practicing in a limited capacity to avoid further aggravating the injury. The team hasn't given any indication that Garcia's ailment is serious, but more news should be available as spring training progresses.
