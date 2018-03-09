Garcia (wrist) was released by the White Sox on Friday.

Garcia has been dealing with wrist soreness over the past few weeks, and recently began a wrist strengthening program in order to get back into game shape. He will now start looking for a new home after being let go by Chicago as the club begins cutting down the roster for Opening Day. In 2017, Garcia hit .238/.305/.400 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 44 games. Even if he's able to latch on with another organization in the near future, Garcia may head to Triple-A to begin the 2018 campaign.