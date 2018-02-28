White Sox's Willy Garcia: Begins wrist strengthening program
Garcia began a wrist strengthening program Wednesday and will look to ramp up his activity in the coming days, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Garcia's next step will be hitting off a tee and participating in batting practice before finally getting on the field for a Cactus League game. There doesn't seem to be any set timetable for this progression but the club also doesn't appear to be particularly concerned about his status. In his absence, Nicky Delmonico and Avisail Garcia will continue to earn more reps in spring training.
