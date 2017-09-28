White Sox's Willy Garcia: Held out Thursday
Garcia (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Garcia will miss some time after exiting Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. There hasn't been any update on Garcia's status, or a timetable for that matter, but it's a real possibility that he won't be back on the field again this season.
