Garcia was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels with a left hamstring strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Garcia appeared to tweak his hamstring while attempting to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning, and he was subsequently replaced by Rymer Liriano in the top of the ninth frame. He's currently being listed as day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't play again this season given how few games are left.

