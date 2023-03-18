After an injury-plagued 2022 season, Moncada is fully healthy this spring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada was limited to only 433 plate appearances in 2022 due primarily to an oblique injury, and he suggested that he tried to return from the issue too early. That could in part explain his disastrous .212/.273/.353 line, particularly after he posted a respectable .787 OPS in 2021. This spring, Moncada has gone a combined 9-for-26 between the World Baseball Classic and Cactus League action.