Moncada was thrown out at home plate in the first inning Saturday on a play that manager Rick Renteria feels he didn't go all out, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "If you're asking me if he gave his best effort, no he did not," Renteria said.

The White Sox have had a few incidents this season where a player's hustle has been questioned, but Renteria chose not to punish Moncada by removing him from the game as he had done previously with others. Still, it's another reminder of the young player's less-than-expected performance (.692 OPS, 35.6 K%, .955 fielding percentage) in 2018.