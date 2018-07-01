White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hustle questioned
Moncada was thrown out at home plate in the first inning Saturday on a play that manager Rick Renteria feels he didn't go all out, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "If you're asking me if he gave his best effort, no he did not," Renteria said.
The White Sox have had a few incidents this season where a player's hustle has been questioned, but Renteria chose not to punish Moncada by removing him from the game as he had done previously with others. Still, it's another reminder of the young player's less-than-expected performance (.692 OPS, 35.6 K%, .955 fielding percentage) in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Extends hit streak to six•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in six runs Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rare day off versus Indians•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikes out against former mates•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Bounces back Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits eighth home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...