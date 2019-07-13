White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Three hits in loss
Moncada went 3-for-5 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.
All three of Moncada's hits were singles, and he struck out in his other two at-bats. The third baseman is hitting .313/.368/.545 with 16 homers and six stolen bases this year. Over a six-game hitting streak, Moncada is 10-for-24 with two homers, five runs scored and two doubles.
