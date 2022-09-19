Difo elected free agency Sunday after the Diamondbacks outrighted him to Triple-A Reno.
Rather than joining Reno for the final week and a half of its season, Difo will explore the open market and look to find a new home in advance of the 2023 campaign. Before Arizona designated Difo for assignment last week, he saw action in just three games for the Diamondbacks, logging six plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: DFA'd by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Contract selected Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Visa issue resolved•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Visa issue update•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Dealing with visa problems•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Difo: Signs with Diamondbacks•