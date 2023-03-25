site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-wilmer-difo-reassigned-to-minor-league-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Wilmer Difo: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Difo was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Yankees on Saturday.
With the infield depth available for the Yankees, it was a long shot for Difo to make the Opening Day roster. The infielder will likely head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the 2023 season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read