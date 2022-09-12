Difo was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Difo's contract was selected by Arizona on Sept. 1, but he went 0-for-6 with a strikeout over three games during his stint with he major-league club. The 30-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jordan Luplow was recalled Monday.
