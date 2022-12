Robert Murray of FanSided.comDifo signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday and was invited to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Difo will receive $1.2 million if he's in the majors. The 30-year-old utility infielder is a career .250/.311/.353 hitter across parts of eight major-league seasons for three different teams.