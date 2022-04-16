Difo (not injured related) received his work visa and reported the Diamondbacks' training facility this week, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This ends the nearly month-long saga as Difo attempted to secure clearance to travel to the States from the Dominican Republic. The infielder will work his way into playing shape before being assigned to Triple-A Reno. The 30-year-old Difo is a .251 hitting over parts of seven big-league seasons. He could enter the mix at third base once he hits stride, particularly if Josh Rojas (oblique) is still sidelined.