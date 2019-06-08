Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday;s 5-2 loss to Cleveland.

The 29-year-old has found his power stroke, homering three times in the last four games, and the surge has pushed his slash line up to .239/.325/.433. Hicks was understandably rusty after missing the first month and a half of the season with back trouble, but he's still been productive since his return with four home runs, 12 runs and 15 RBI in only 18 games.

