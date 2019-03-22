Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Won't return when first eligible
Hicks (back) wants to return form the injured list when he'd be first eligible on April 4, but manager Aaron Boone doesn't believe that will happen, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks has yet to resume baseball activities, so his absence is likely to stretch a least a bit longer than the minimum required time. The Yankees will be cautious with the injury-prone outfielder in an effort to avoid a return trip to the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Wonder how to value spring standouts like Pete Alonso, Chris Paddack, Ryan McMahon and Brandon...
-
Reviewing the Top 150 in ADP
Heading into a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer break down draft...
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...