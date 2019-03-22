Hicks (back) wants to return form the injured list when he'd be first eligible on April 4, but manager Aaron Boone doesn't believe that will happen, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks has yet to resume baseball activities, so his absence is likely to stretch a least a bit longer than the minimum required time. The Yankees will be cautious with the injury-prone outfielder in an effort to avoid a return trip to the injured list.