Judge (toe) has begun doing some hitting off a tee and taking soft toss, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

That's in addition to playing catch which he started last week. Judge said Tuesday that he's walking around a little better but admits that his injured right big toe still "doesn't feel great." Surgery after the season is a possibility, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, although he's ruled out having it in-season. While the reigning American League MVP is making some progress, it appears he's still quite a ways off from a return.