Yankees' Aaron Judge: Fails to take swings

Judge (wrist) was too sore after throwing to take some swings Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Manger Aaron Boone stated Judge had a chance to resume swinging Friday, but after playing catch, Judge was dealing with soreness in his wrist. He'll likely take some cuts over the next few days, which keeps the door open for a late August return. A more concrete timeline for Judge's return should come into focus once he manages to at least take dry swings.