Yankees' Aaron Judge: Fails to take swings
Judge (wrist) was too sore after throwing to take some swings Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Manger Aaron Boone stated Judge had a chance to resume swinging Friday, but after playing catch, Judge was dealing with soreness in his wrist. He'll likely take some cuts over the next few days, which keeps the door open for a late August return. A more concrete timeline for Judge's return should come into focus once he manages to at least take dry swings.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Plays catch, could resume swinging bat Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still not swinging•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Yet to resume swinging bat•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Should resume swinging soon•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Participates in workout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...