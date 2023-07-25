Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast that Judge (toe) is headed to the team's spring training complex in Florida to continue his rehab.

Judge has been upping his baseball activities lately and looks to be trending in the right direction as he works his way back from a ligament tear in his right big toe. Among his activities in Florida will be facing fellow rehabbing teammate Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow). There remains no timetable for Judge's return to the Yankees' active roster, but it doesn't appear to be far off.