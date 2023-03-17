Judge hasn't traveled with the Yankees for any of their Grapefruit League road games, but he's been getting live at-bats while the team is away, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Judge's absence from spring road games isn't particularly unusual for a player of his tenure and status, though it has limited him to action in just nine of New York's 20 contests. The slugger has fared well when he has played, going 8-for-19 (.421) with four doubles, a home run, four RBI, four runs and a 4:3 BB:K. Judge has also been logging at-bats against the team's hurlers before home games and taking plenty of swings against high-velocity batting machines, so he's had ample opportunity to shake off any offseason rust. The Yankee captain won't go the entire spring without traveling -- he's expected to play in at least one road game during the upcoming weekend.