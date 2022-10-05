Judge went 2-for-7 with a solo home run and an additional run between both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Rangers.

Judge smacked his 62nd long ball of the season in his first trip to the plate during the second game of the twin bill, breaking a tie with former Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League record. The slugger's chase for the record-tying and record-setting home runs seemed to affect how pitchers approached him over the past two weeks, as Judge has drawn walks in 30 percent of his plate appearances while collecting only 41 at-bats in his last 14 games. With the milestone home run now behind Judge, manager Aaron Boone suggested that the outfielder could rest in Wednesday's regular-season finale, though a final decision hasn't yet been made.