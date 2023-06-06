Judge (toe) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

That Judge won't be playing Tuesday doesn't come as a surprise. What remains in question is whether he will need a stint on the injured list for his right toe injury. Boone expects to know the results of the testing on Judge's toe later Tuesday. The star outfielder was injured when he crashed into the outfield wall during Saturday's win over the Dodgers.