Volpe is slashing .314/.364/.471 with a home run, three doubles, a triple, five RBI, eight runs, four stolen bases and a 10:4 BB:K over 55 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.

Volpe was working to flatten his swing early in spring, and that process appears to be paying some dividends. The shortstop slugged 21 homers but batted just .209 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate and a 37.1 percent flyball rate last season, so his growth as a hitter could depend upon his ability to hit more line drives and sell out for homers less often. Volpe is locked in as New York's starting shortstop after taking home a Gold Glove as a rookie last year, and he has spent some time this spring hitting out of the leadoff spot. There's a path to him opening the campaign in that slot against lefties, especially if DJ LeMahieu (foot) isn't ready to return by Opening Day.