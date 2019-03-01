Yankees' CC Sabathia: Scheduled to throw again Sunday
Sabathia is scheduled for another bullpen Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, Sabathia reported feeling "even better than" expected following Friday's bullpen session. "Conditioning-wise, knee-wise. Everything felt great," the southpaw said. Sabathia is being eased into spring after undergoing knee and heart surgeries over the offseason, but he's still expected to be ready to go once he's done serving his season-opening five-game suspension.
