Green's forearm injury is feared to be a significant one, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Green exited Thursday's game against Baltimore with what has so far been called right forearm discomfort, but forearm issues can sometimes be the first sign of an injury which will require a very lengthy absence and possibly even Tommy John surgery. It looks as though the Yankees fear that Green's could be in that category, but the righty will need to go through further tests before a clearer diagnosis emerges.