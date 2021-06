Green earned the hold against Minnesota on Tuesday, tossing a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Green came on in the eighth inning with New York holding a two-run lead and set the side down in order. It was a nice bounceback outing after the right-hander gave up a season-high four runs in his previous appearance. Green has nine holds, a 3.03 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP through 26 outings as the Yankees' top setup man.