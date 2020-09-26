Schmidt will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Schmidt was believed to be a candidate to start Sunday's regular-season finale, and the team officially named him the starter. He'll make his first major-league start as he competes for a spot on the roster if the Yankees make a run in the playoffs. In his first two major-league appearances in 2020, Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings.
